Rajnath Singh lays foundation for Rs 472-crore facility to overhaul T-72, T-90 tanks in Jabalpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said battle tanks remain vital to ground warfare despite the growing use of drones, missiles and other advanced technologies, describing them as an “iron wall” on India’s borders that strengthens the morale of troops.

Singh made the remarks after laying the foundation stone for a Rs 472-crore facility at the 57-year-old Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) for overhauling T-series battle tanks.

“Our Army is one of the most powerful forces in the world. T-72 and T-90 tanks are extremely important for ground warfare. They stand like an iron wall on our borders,” Singh said.

“Tanks act as a death knell for the enemy and also boost the morale of our soldiers deployed on the borders,” he added.

Singh said tanks, like other military equipment, require regular maintenance and periodic overhauling to ensure operational readiness.

The upcoming facility will have the capacity to overhaul 80 T-72 and T-90 tanks annually, he said. The Indian Army requires around 230 such tanks to be overhauled every year.

The Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi currently overhauls around 150 tanks annually. The new facility at Jabalpur will help bridge the remaining gap, Singh said.