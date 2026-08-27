Sandeep Pathak meets Amit Shah, may get key role in Punjab Assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: Member of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, Sandeep Pathak, the only one of the seven defected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs who was recently appointed as national secretary of the saffron party, was among the 16 national secretaries in the recent party restructuring by national president Nitin Nabin.

A former assistant professor at IIT-Delhi, known for his behind-the-scenes work, played a crucial role in AAP’s success in the state in 2022. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, fuelling speculation about a key role for him in the party's Punjab strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The 46-year-old Pathak, known to be deeply familiar with the state as he played a major role in 2022 in the ticket selection of AAP candidates, many of whom are now sitting MLAs, after meeting Shah wrote on X, “Had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji yesterday. Grateful for his time, guidance and encouragement, looking forward to contributing towards further strengthening the Party and advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

Pathak, who was recently appointed national secretary of the BJP barely three months after he switched over from AAP, was once AAP’s key strategist, a permanent invitee to its political affairs committee and close to national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He was appointed national general secretary of the AAP in December 2022. Six months before that, he had been sent to the Rajya Sabha by AAP.