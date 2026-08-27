Shivraj Singh Chouhan to kick off BJP’s Punjab outreach ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than six months left for the 2027 Punjab elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commence its ground connect with the people of Punjab from Friday, as Union Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a day-long programme in Amritsar tomorrow.

In the coming days, other Union ministers will also gradually come and engage the electorate of the state. Besides, the state unit has been told to organise community listening sessions for the monthly radio address, “Mann Ki Baat”, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all the 25,332 polling booths across the state by November.

The first visit in a series of Union ministerial visits planned for the state is that of Chouhan, who will reach Amritsar later today and has a day-long programme in the holy city tomorrow. His key event is his engagement with farmers at Baba Bakala's Umra Nangal village.

Chouhan would start his day tomorrow with prayers at the Golden Temple and then proceed to Baba Bakala for ‘Kisan Chaupal’, where he will take note of farmers’ concerns.

Also, he will visit Gurdwara Baba Bakala, which commemorates the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to uphold the freedom of faith of Kashmiri Pandits at the height of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's repressive regime.