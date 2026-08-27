Uttarakhand police bust ₹2.75-crore cyber fraud ring in Haridwar, five held

DEHRADUN: Haridwar police have busted a suspected interstate cyber fraud network, arresting five men and uncovering digital transactions worth more than Rs 2.75 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

Police recovered 35 ATM cards, 14 bank passbooks, 17 SIM cards, 18 mobile phones, two laptops and Rs 37,500 in cash from the accused. Three suspects are from Bihar and two from Haridwar.

Officials clarified that Rs 2.75 crore represented suspicious transactions traced during the preliminary inquiry, not cash seized from the vehicle itself.

SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar said the arrests followed a tip-off during vehicle checking in the Shyampur police area on the night of August 25. Police were alerted to men allegedly linked to cyber fraud travelling in a white Swift car near Sajjanpur Peeli.

“We set up checking at the Rasiabad Single Line Point and intercepted the car coming from Chidiyapur. Five people were inside. A search of a bag yielded numerous ATM cards, passbooks, SIM cards, phones and laptops,” Bhullar said.

The passbooks were linked to accounts in Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, SBI, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Nainital Bank.

The accounts were opened or operated in Haridwar, Kankhal, Rishikesh, Dehradun and neighbouring areas, police said. Initial examination of the phones found WhatsApp chats allegedly containing account numbers, account-holder names, QR codes and transaction details.