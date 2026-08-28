Alliance Air flight's tyre bursts during landing at Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur airport; all on board safe

NEW DELHI/RAIPUR: In a minor scare for 41 people, including four crew members, on board an Alliance Air flight from New Delhi to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, a tyre burst during landing at Bilaspur airport on Friday afternoon. The pilots brought the aircraft to a controlled halt on the runway, and all passengers were safely evacuated.

The airport is nearly 100 km from the state capital Raipur. Flight 91-613, bearing registration number VT-UDA, took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport at 11.11 am and was landing at Bilaspur airport at 1.22 pm when the incident involving the tyre on the left-hand side occurred.

Airport director N Biren Singh told TNIE, “All 41 people on board—comprising 37 passengers and four crew members—escaped unhurt and were safely evacuated. The tyre on the left side of the landing gear burst.” This caused a puncture during touchdown, he said.

“Following the puncture, the pilots brought the aircraft to a safe and controlled halt on the runway. Ground support and airport personnel acted promptly to disembark all passengers and crew members directly onto the runway before escorting them securely to the airport terminal building," the officer added.