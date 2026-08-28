Assam’s CWRC marks 25 years of wildlife rescue

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) on Friday completed 25 years of rescuing, hand-raising, treating and rehabilitating orphaned and injured wild animals.

The CWRC, located in Panbari near the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, is India’s first such dedicated facility. Established on August 28, 2002 and run jointly by the Assam Forest Department and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in partnership with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, the centre has grown into a cornerstone of science-led wildlife conservation.

Since its inception, the CWRC and its allied Mobile Veterinary Service (MVS) units have handled over 10,000 wildlife rescue cases, with nearly 68% of the animals successfully treated and released back into the wild.

Alongside two MVS units, the CWRC’s reach extends across eastern and western Assam, delivering emergency veterinary care, hand-raising orphaned animals when required, and preparing fit individuals for release through scientifically established protocols.

Flood rescue is a key part of the CWRC’s work. Its teams work alongside the Assam Forest Department to rescue animals stranded, injured or displaced during floods, provide veterinary care, and reunite young animals with their mothers wherever possible.

Beyond emergency response, the CWRC works closely with communities, conducting outreach to reduce human-animal conflict and strengthen community-led conservation efforts.

Since 2006, the CWRC has played a pivotal role in reintroducing rhinos to Manas National Park through the rehabilitation of rescued individuals.