BJP chief holds first meeting with new team, focuses on poll plans for Punjab, UP

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Thursday chaired his first organisational meeting with the newly appointed national general secretaries in New Delhi. The meeting focused on preparations for the Assembly polls due in several states in 2027.

Although there was no official briefing on the discussions, party sources said detailed deliberations were held on preparations in poll-bound states, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and four other states are due next year and are expected to be high-stakes contests, with Opposition parties gearing up to mount a strong challenge on a range of issues.

Sources said Nabin sought detailed updates from the general secretaries on the organisational work being undertaken in the poll-bound states. Discussions also centred on identifying people-centric issues that could form an important part of the BJP’s electoral strategy.

“The election preparations and the strategic roadmap were among the key issues discussed in detail. Office-bearers shared their views on each of the key issues,” a party source said.

The meeting began with a welcome for Nitin Nabin, who also congratulated the new office bearers. Former Union minister Smriti Irani and other office-bearers shared their views on the issues and strategies the party should focus on.

After the meeting, Nabin said in a post on ‘X’, “Held detailed discussions on organisational preparations and the roadmap for the upcoming assembly elections in various states”.

In Punjab, the party is learnt to be considering the growing problem of drug abuse as a key electoral issue. In Uttar Pradesh, the performance of both the Centre and the state government is expected to feature prominently and serve as one of its principal poll USPs.