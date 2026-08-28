BJP leader booked in Kashmir over alleged job, Amarnath Yatra tent fraud

SRINAGAR: Police have booked a BJP leader in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 8.25 lakh by promising to secure him a job as a Special Police Officer (SPO) and arrange permission to install tents at Pahalgam during the Amarnath Yatra 2026.

Police said the case was registered following a written complaint filed by Waheed Ahmad Itoo, a resident of Anantnag, who alleged that he was cheated by BJP leader and general secretary of the party’s district unit Aabid Hussain Nengroo of Bijbehara.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly induced the complainant by representing that he could arrange a government job for him as an SPO in the Police department and also facilitate permission for installation of tents at Pahalgam for Amarnath yatris with the help of his political clout.

The complainant further alleged that on the basis of these assurances and representations, he was induced to part with a total amount of ₹8,25,000.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, an FIR No. 283/2026 under Sections 318(4) and 351(3) BNS was registered at Police Station Anantnag and investigation taken up, the police official said.

Police have said strict legal action will be taken against persons found involved in cheating, fraud or exploiting individuals through false promises of government employment or other official benefits.

Police has advised public to remain vigilant and not fall prey to such fraudulent assurances.

Nengroo had already approached the court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag on August 8, seeking damages for alleged defamation.

In his petition, he described the allegations made against him by Itoo as “baseless” and “unfounded.”

Nengroo claimed that Itoo had developed a sense of vengeance against him because he was being treated with “dignity and respect” within the party and among the general public.

He has prayed that Waheed be restrained temporarily from making such “defamatory statements” against him.

The hearing of the case has been fixed on September 15 and Waheed has been asked to be present in the court on the day.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said after booking of Negroo by police, party’s disciplinary committee will meet and take a decision on the matter.