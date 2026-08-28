CISF inks MoU with Drone Federation of India to bolster drone, anti-drone capabilities.

NEW DELHI: To further fortify the security of the nation's critical infrastructure against emerging aerial threats, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Drone Federation of India (DFI) on Friday signed an MoU.

“Under this collaboration, DFI will facilitate structured engagements with Indian drone start-ups and technology companies to support capacity building, applied research, and operational preparedness,” said an official release.

A primary objective of this MoU is to develop the CISF's Recruit Training Centre (RTC) in Behror into a comprehensive Centre of Excellence for Drone and Counter-Drone Systems, strictly adhering to the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. To drive this initiative, the CISF has developed a dedicated team of domain experts who are pioneering the adoption of drone technology within the force’s operational framework.

Key areas of collaboration outlined in the MoU are the following:

• Scaling Counter-Drone Deployments: Supporting the development of SOPs, deployment frameworks, and pilot projects for structured counter-drone deployment at CISF-protected establishments.

• Forensics and analysis: Establishing best practices and indigenous forensic tools for the analysis, investigation, and post-incident assessment of rogue drone activity.

• Joint drills and red-Teaming: Organizing controlled red-teaming exercises and joint drills to test rogue drone intrusion detection, tracking, response, escalation, and post-incident readiness against evolving threats.

• Training and Capacity Building: Designing dynamic training modules, student hackathons, and challenge programs that cover operational practices, regulations, and threat scenarios.