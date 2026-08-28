ED freezes Rs 51 crore deposit in DHFL loan fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 51.75 crore over the Rs 34,615 crore loan fraud committed by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) and its promoters, the agency said on Friday.

The federal probing agency said that the bank account of Al Jalore Trading FZE was examined and an amount of approximately USD 5.41 million (~ Rs. 51.75 Crore) lying in the account of the said entity, representing Proceeds of Crime, was frozen under PMLA, 2002.

“Other incriminating documents and records relating to the transactions and assets under investigation were also seized/impounded during the course of the search proceedings,” the agency said.

The agency had carried out raids on August 19 in connection with the ongoing money-laundering investigation arising out of the loan fraud committed by DHFL and its promoters. The agency initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI pursuant to a complaint filed by Union Bank of India on behalf of a consortium of 17 banks.

The FIR mentions that the accused persons, including Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium banks, which had sanctioned credit facilities aggregating to Rs. 42,871.42 Crore to DHFL. The loan funds were siphoned off and misappropriated through falsification of the books of accounts of DHFL, resulting in a wrongful loss of approximately Rs. 34,615 Crore to the consortium lenders.