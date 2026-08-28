Fivefold rise in Himachal glacial lakes raises flood risk

CHANDIGARH: The devastating flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa district and other parts of the Bhote Koshi and Koshi river systems have once again brought the potential threat posed by glacial lakes in Himachal Pradesh into sharp focus.

The number of glacial lakes in the hill state has increased nearly fivefold, from 107 in 1990 to 669 in 2024, while their combined surface area has more than doubled. The rapidly expanding Geepang Lake in Lahaul and Spiti is among the major concerns. Its area has increased from 27 hectares in the 1970s to 101 hectares, an increase of about 274 per cent, raising serious concerns over the risk of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

The Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts lie directly downstream of several of these growing glacial lakes. They also host a large number of the state’s hydropower projects, with dams, barrages, tunnels and staff townships located along narrow river corridors. A GLOF could send a high-speed surge of water through these corridors, potentially causing extensive damage downstream.

According to a joint study by IIT Ropar and the University of Technology Sydney, the number of glacial lakes in Himachal Pradesh increased from 107 in 1990 to 669 in 2024 — a 525 per cent rise. Their combined area expanded by 102 per cent, from 5.54 square kilometres to 11.20 square kilometres.

Of the 669 lakes, 94 have an area of at least 0.02 square kilometres, and 88 of these have been identified as susceptible to GLOF triggers. Very small lakes, measuring 0.01 square kilometres or less, recorded the sharpest increase, rising from just nine in 1990 to 487 in 2024.

The study categorised nine lakes as “very high hazard”, 18 as “high hazard” and 26 as “medium hazard”, based on factors including the instability of natural dams. It found that 73 lakes had unstable natural dams, while 58 were vulnerable to earthquakes, 52 to ice-core-related failures and 44 to rockfalls.

Himsu Lake, which covers just 0.046 square kilometres and is fed by a 1.19-square-kilometre glacier, lies about 30 kilometres from Hurla village. An unnamed lake in the Sutlej basin, covering 0.363 square kilometres and fed by a 4.91-square-kilometre glacier, was also identified as high-risk.