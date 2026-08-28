Gen Alpha demonstration: Chhattisgarh Education Min promptly visits school to address grievances

RAIPUR: In a display of student agency, a sit-in demonstration led by Gen Alpha students in Chhattisgarh's Durg district prompted immediate government intervention, culminating in a direct school visit by School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.

The agitation, centred at the Swami Atmanand Government School in Dhamdha block, saw students and parents voicing pressing grievances over critical staff shortages and other administrative lapses. Among key demands was the immediate removal of the school principal, alongside the prompt appointment of qualified teachers.

Responding decisively within hours of the demonstration, authorities removed the principal overnight. Following up on the administrative action, Minister Yadav visited the campus to personally assess current arrangements and engage directly with the agitating students and their parents.

During the visit, Yadav held direct conversations with students, including Lakshmi Sinha, Toshi Dhankar, and Shivani Pathak, who were at the forefront of the protest. Listening to their concerns regarding classroom facilities, teacher requirements, and daily school operations, the minister assured the gathering that every legitimate demand would be resolved swiftly.