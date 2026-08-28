India seals US Javelin missile deal to boost Army's capability against armoured targets

India has signed an agreement with the United States to procure Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems for the Indian Army, in a move aimed at strengthening its combat capabilities.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the agreement reflects a defence partnership between the two countries that is becoming “deeper, more capable, and more consequential”.
The exact number of Javelin systems being procured and the overall value of the deal were not immediately known.
The US welcomed the Indian Army's signing of a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the acquisition of the Javelin system through the US Foreign Military Sales process, according to an American readout.
Describing the agreement as a “milestone”, the readout said it underscored the enduring partnership between the US and Indian armed forces and could pave the way for greater cooperation between the two countries' defence industries.
“The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defence industries to work together,” Gor said.
“We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defence industrial bases of both countries,” he added.
The Javelin is an advanced, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile designed to engage a range of targets, including armoured vehicles and fortified positions. It is used by the US Army, US Marine Corps and several other countries.
The missile system is manufactured by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX and Lockheed Martin.
The US readout said the agreement further strengthens the US-India Major Defence Partnership and opens discussions on mutually beneficial co-production as well as other opportunities to bolster the defence industrial bases of both countries.
(With inputs from PTI)