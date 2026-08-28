India seals US Javelin missile deal to boost Army's capability against armoured targets

India has signed an agreement with the United States to procure Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems for the Indian Army, in a move aimed at strengthening its combat capabilities.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the agreement reflects a defence partnership between the two countries that is becoming “deeper, more capable, and more consequential”.

The exact number of Javelin systems being procured and the overall value of the deal were not immediately known.

The US welcomed the Indian Army's signing of a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the acquisition of the Javelin system through the US Foreign Military Sales process, according to an American readout.