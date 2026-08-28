Kashmiri Pandits seek work-from-home extension till threat letter source traced

SRINAGAR: Fear has gripped the PM Package Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley after a second threat letter was allegedly issued by terrorists. The employees urged authorities to extend their work-from-home facility until a sense of security is restored and the investigation is completed.
Ranjan Jotshi, vice president of the All Migrant Displaced Employees Association Kashmir, expressed concern over the fresh threat letter. “It is a serious matter and details about six individuals, including their house numbers and vehicle numbers and colours, have been released,” he said.
Jotshi urged security agencies to investigate the letters and verify their source. “The investigators must ascertain the source of the threat letter and identify those issuing online threats,” he said.
The letter, purportedly issued by the United Liberation Council, is believed to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba. It contains the names and Jammu addresses of six employees. “Wherever you go, we are watching your every move,” it read.
Jotshi alleged that some employees who have been working from home due to security concerns are being harassed by officials and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) for not being physically present. He also urged the Chief Minister to grant the employees a temporary work-from-home option.
The authorities have increased the security in the areas where the Pandit employees reside in the Valley and the Pandit employees have also been asked to restrict their movement and activities as a precautionary measure.
After the first threat letter surfaced in the first week of August, authorities had granted work-from-home facility to the PM package employees till August 20. The threat letters have come after the terrorist attacks in south Kashmir, in which a policeman and two migrant labourers were killed.