Kashmiri Pandits seek work-from-home extension till threat letter source traced

SRINAGAR: Fear has gripped the PM Package Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley after a second threat letter was allegedly issued by terrorists. The employees urged authorities to extend their work-from-home facility until a sense of security is restored and the investigation is completed.

Ranjan Jotshi, vice president of the All Migrant Displaced Employees Association Kashmir, expressed concern over the fresh threat letter. “It is a serious matter and details about six individuals, including their house numbers and vehicle numbers and colours, have been released,” he said.

Jotshi urged security agencies to investigate the letters and verify their source. “The investigators must ascertain the source of the threat letter and identify those issuing online threats,” he said.

The letter, purportedly issued by the United Liberation Council, is believed to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba. It contains the names and Jammu addresses of six employees. “Wherever you go, we are watching your every move,” it read.