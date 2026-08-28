Lucknow Diary | JPNIC to be given on lease to private player

Ahead of state assembly polls, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to hand over Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) to a private consortium. The proposal has come as a jolt to Samajwadi Party as it was the pet project of former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav but was caught in allegations of corruption when BJP came to power. The proposal approved by the Yogi cabinet has the provision of consortium which will pay Rs 831 crore to the LDA for a 30-year lease. The BJP government, however, said that from a Rs 265-crore plan to an Rs 800 crore project, JPNIC has become one of Lucknow’s most prolonged infrastructure sagas.
Oath by Gangajal to split income equally
In a rare and unique spectacle, a viral video purportedly showed a group of Shahjahanpur municipal councillors taking an “oath, with Gangajal”, to split the civic body’s income equally. Shahjahanpur Municipal Commissioner Saumya Gurnani said the video was recorded last year at private premises. However, authorities were examining the footage to establish its authenticity and determine the circumstances in which it was recorded. The corporation has 60 elected councillors and 10 nominated members. In the purported footage, a municipal councillor is seen holding a vessel purportedly containing Gangajal and taking the oath.
Fish feast during ‘sawan’ stirs up controversy
A ‘fish bhoj (feast)’ organised in Ayodhya by Nishad community sparked a political row, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath accusing state Congress chief Ajay Rai of partaking of the feast and the opposition leader challenging him to show evidence. The controversy erupted after a purported video of the feast following an event organised by Ram Nishad, who joined the Congress last month after leaving the BJP, went viral. The BJP hit out at Rai, saying it was the Hindu month of Shravan when many devout Hindus avoid meat. Rai challenged Adityanath to provide evidence or apologise. Ram Nishad, meanwhile, said they have committed “no crime” by eating fish.
Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com