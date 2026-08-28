Lucknow Diary | JPNIC to be given on lease to private player

Ahead of state assembly polls, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to hand over Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) to a private consortium. The proposal has come as a jolt to Samajwadi Party as it was the pet project of former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav but was caught in allegations of corruption when BJP came to power. The proposal approved by the Yogi cabinet has the provision of consortium which will pay Rs 831 crore to the LDA for a 30-year lease. The BJP government, however, said that from a Rs 265-crore plan to an Rs 800 crore project, JPNIC has become one of Lucknow’s most prolonged infrastructure sagas.