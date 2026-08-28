Nepal floods raise alarm over glacial lakes in Uttarakhand's fragile Himalayas

DEHRADUN: Wednesday’s devastating floods in Nepal have renewed concerns over hundreds of glacial lakes in Uttarakhand’s fragile high Himalayas, where accelerating ice melt is increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

Official assessments show that Uttarakhand has around 1,200 glacial lakes. Of these, 426 are larger than 1,000 square metres and together cover 3,347,671 square metres. Scientists warn that rising global temperatures are accelerating glacier melt, enlarging glacial lakes and increasing the risk of sudden and destructive flooding downstream.

The threat was starkly demonstrated by the 2013 Kedarnath disaster. Since then, the Centre and the state government have stepped up surveillance of glaciers and glacial lakes. However, scientists say continuous monitoring of the most vulnerable sites has yet to become operational on the ground despite budgetary approvals.

A detailed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) assessment released in 2024 identified 13 of Uttarakhand’s approximately 1,200 glacial lakes as vulnerable. Departmental sources classified five as Category A, four as Category B and four as Category C. The NDMA also called for periodic monitoring of the lakes.

The state subsequently appointed the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun as the nodal agency to scientifically assess five highly vulnerable lakes and install monitoring equipment.