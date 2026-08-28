NTA  releases final answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, complaints follow  

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night released the final answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 exam. It has been released for 84 out of 87 subjects. Following the announcement, many candidates went online to complain they could not view the answer keys. The final result of the exam is expected to be announced shortly.
The preliminary answer keys were released for 84 subjects on August 16. A re-exam has been announced on Sept 9 and 10 for English, Commerce and Sociology papers due to multiple factual errors, misspelling and grammatical errors in their question papers.
To access the answer keys of the UGC-NET exam, the candidate needs to login using credentials and view the final answer key of the specific subject on
Uploading blank screens of the page, candidates took to X to complain they could not view the final results. A candidate Rahul Raj said, “It is showing try again for the last 20 minutes.” Another candidate Deepak Kumar posted, “Please make the results public without login. After logging in, the page is not opening.” He also put up a screen shot of the portal which showed,“Please try again after sometime.”
The computer-based UGC-NET is held twice a week and decides admission to Ph.D programmes, Assistant Professor jobs and Junior Research Fellowships in college universities. This June exam was held from June 22 to June 30 for 87 subjects. The release of results has been delayed this time with candidates repeatedly requesting for their release.
NTA did not respond to repeated calls on the issue.
A couple of days ago, the agency announced that the results for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET0, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute-All India Entrance Examination for admission (ICAR-AIEEA) and the All India Competitive exam (Ph.D) results and final answer keys will be published this week on its website.