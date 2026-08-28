NTA  releases final answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, complaints follow  

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night released the final answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 exam. It has been released for 84 out of 87 subjects. Following the announcement, many candidates went online to complain they could not view the answer keys. The final result of the exam is expected to be announced shortly.

The preliminary answer keys were released for 84 subjects on August 16. A re-exam has been announced on Sept 9 and 10 for English, Commerce and Sociology papers due to multiple factual errors, misspelling and grammatical errors in their question papers.