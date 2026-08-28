Punjab faces 34% monsoon deficit as key reservoirs record sharp drop in water levels

CHANDIGARH: Punjab is staring at a severe monsoon deficit, having recorded 34 per cent less rainfall than normal since June 1, making it one of the worst-affected states in north India this year.

The water levels in key reservoirs, Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams, have recorded a noticeable decline compared to the corresponding period last year as the filling season approaches its September 15 end. The authorities are hoping for stronger rainfall and catchment inflows during the remaining weeks as the combined figures point to a substantially weaker monsoon position across the major reservoirs.

The lower reservoir levels coincide with a sluggish start to the southwest monsoon across Punjab.

According to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) data, the water level of the Gobind Sagar lake at Bhakra Dam stood at 1,634.22 feet on August 27, compared to 1,671.49 feet on the corresponding date last year, showing a drop of nearly 37.27 feet. While the live storage in the reservoir was 3.61 billion cubic metres (BCM), it was 64 per cent full this year, against 5.25 BCM and 93 per cent, respectively, last year. Thus, 2.05 BCM of live capacity remained vacant.