Punjab faces 34% monsoon deficit as key reservoirs record sharp drop in water levels

CHANDIGARH: Punjab is staring at a severe monsoon deficit, having recorded 34 per cent less rainfall than normal since June 1, making it one of the worst-affected states in north India this year.
The water levels in key reservoirs, Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams, have recorded a noticeable decline compared to the corresponding period last year as the filling season approaches its September 15 end. The authorities are hoping for stronger rainfall and catchment inflows during the remaining weeks as the combined figures point to a substantially weaker monsoon position across the major reservoirs.
The lower reservoir levels coincide with a sluggish start to the southwest monsoon across Punjab.
According to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) data, the water level of the Gobind Sagar lake at Bhakra Dam stood at 1,634.22 feet on August 27, compared to 1,671.49 feet on the corresponding date last year, showing a drop of nearly 37.27 feet. While the live storage in the reservoir was 3.61 billion cubic metres (BCM), it was 64 per cent full this year, against 5.25 BCM and 93 per cent, respectively, last year. Thus, 2.05 BCM of live capacity remained vacant.
Also, the inflow in the Bhakra Dam on August 27 was 30,452 cusecs, almost half of 58,997 cusecs recorded on August 27 last year. The cumulative inflow since May 21 stood at 3,108,451 cusecs against 4,336,875 cusecs last year. The release stood at 25,518 cusecs, compared to 43,635 cusecs a year ago.
The present level is 45.78 feet below its full reservoir level of 1,680 feet, while it is 172.22 feet above the minimum down level of 1,462 feet.
On August 21, BBMB had issued a caution to the partner states, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, to draw water prudently as per the need to conserve supply for the year-long demand for potable water and irrigation and not overdraw to save water for the dry season.
Similarly, the water level in the Pong Dam on the Beas river was recorded at 1,365.67 feet on August 27, compared to 1,393 feet registered on the corresponding day in 2025, marking a decline of 27.33 feet. It had 1.67 BCM of vacant live capacity, as per the BBMB.
The inflow difference at Pong Dam had decreased many fold as compared to last year, as it was 22,202 cusecs against an extraordinary 2,28,091 cusecs last year.
The cumulative inflow since May 21 was 1,991,940 cusecs, compared to 4,245,214 cusecs last year. The release stood at 16,500 cusecs.
The Pandoh reservoir, which feeds the Beas system, too recorded a sharp decline. The inflow was 14,402 cusecs, compared to 1,03,541 cusecs last year. The downstream Pandoh discharge was 7,504 cusecs, against 1,04,405 cusecs last year, and that of the Bhakra-Sutlej Link project stood at 6,471 cusecs compared to zero last year.
The situation was almost the same at Ranjit Sagar Dam on the Ravi river, where the water level was 514.59 metres (1,688.94 feet), against 526.86 metres (1,728.54 feet) last year, a difference of 12.27 metres (40.26 feet). The inflow was just 7,073 cusecs, against 1,63,037 cusecs last year. The release was 10,738 cusecs, while diversion was 1,694 cusecs, compared to 10,479 cusecs last year.
Meanwhile, as per the latest rainfall data of the India Meteorological Department, Punjab received 229.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 349 mm between June 1 and August 27. The state received 29.5 mm of rainfall in June against the normal 54.5 mm, resulting in a monthly deficit of around 46 per cent.
In July, the state received 119.3 mm against the normal 161.4 mm, a 26 per cent shortfall. The cumulative deficiency has remained at around 34 per cent.
This data shows that the monsoon has remained markedly weak over Punjab this season. Despite intermittent spells of rain in different parts of the state, the overall precipitation has remained substantially below normal.
Meanwhile, last year, the state received 621 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 30, against the long-period average (LPA) of 439.8 mm, an excess of 41 per cent. It was the highest rainfall recorded in the state since 1995 and the ninth highest since 1901.
The weather forecast offers limited hope of a significant recovery in the rainfall deficit of the state, as monsoon activity has now become largely weak over northwest India, with only marginal rainfall being observed over parts of the region.
Dry conditions later this week are predicted, which might lead to a further gradual decline in rainfall activity across north India, the IMD forecast said.
The rainfall deficit of Punjab is more than twice that of the Haryana-Delhi-Chandigarh region and nearly four times that of Himachal Pradesh. Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh, considered a single meteorological region, have recorded a rainfall deficiency of 15 per cent, while Himachal Pradesh has a deficit of just 9 per cent.