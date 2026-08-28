Sugar prices fall 20% as Centre steps up measures to curb hoarding, boost festive-season supply

Ex-mill sugar prices have declined by around 20 per cent in recent days, while retail prices have also started easing, as the government stepped up measures to improve market availability and prevent artificial tightening of supplies ahead of the festive season, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a press release on Friday.

The recent spike in sugar prices was primarily driven by hoarding and speculation rather than an actual shortage, the ministry said, adding that nationwide physical verification of stocks had confirmed adequate availability.

In several cases, sugar mills were found to be holding stocks higher than those declared in their monthly returns submitted to the government, according to the ministry.

The government also found instances of mills resorting to “short selling” by selling less sugar than the quantity allocated to them under the monthly quota system. Such practices can constrain market supplies despite adequate physical stocks, it said.

To ensure faster movement of sugar, the government will replace the existing monthly quota system with a fortnightly sugar allocation system from September, the ministry said.