Bhim Army activists clash with police during Patna protest over BPSC

PATNA: Activists of Bhim Army and police personnel clashed with each other during a protest march in Patna that demanded multiple needs, including a judicial inquiry into the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission examination and 85 per cent reservation in government jobs.

As announced earlier, activists of Bhim Army gathered near Gandhi Maidan and took out a protest march, with the protesters planning to proceed towards Lok Bhavan.

Security personnel followed the protestors as a precautionary measure.

The protestors were shouting slogans against the state and central governments.

The security personnel had erected barricades near Dak Bungalow roundabout to stop the march. However, protestors attempted to proceed towards Lok Bhavan after breaking police barricades.

An altercation took place between the protestors and police personnel, prompting the latter to take a few of them into custody.

The activists also raised concerns related to various competitive examinations, including the upcoming Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) exams.

In addition, they demanded provisions allowing Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe applicants to file FIRs online.

The protestors claimed that they were stopped by police despite prior information about their protest march.

City SP, Central, Mamta Kalyani said, “The protesters tried to breach barricades near the JP Golumber. The situation turned tense after the protesters disrupted vehicular traffic. Despite repeated requests from police, they refused to vacate the roads. Later, police dispersed the agitators and restored normal traffic movement.”