Centre’s PM e-Bus Sewa scheme crosses 1 lakh daily ridership

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s PM e-Bus Sewa scheme is gathering pace, with more than 500 electric buses now operational across 23 cities and daily ridership crossing one lakh. The number of daily bus users is expected to rise to nearly 20 lakh once the full fleet of 10,000 electric buses is operational. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), the implementing agency, has simultaneously accelerated efforts to develop the infrastructure required to support the electric fleet. So far, more than 120 electrical infrastructure projects have been sanctioned, along with over 500 km of high-tension lines, to ensure power supply to bus depots.

A key feature of the scheme is that it focuses on cities with limited public transport capacity. Unlike Delhi, Mumbai and other major metros, the scheme largely covers smaller cities including those where organised city bus services have either been absent or inadequate.

“Many small cities such as Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Alwar, Bhilwara, and Bikaner (all in Rajasthan) are having organised bus services for the first time. The development is significant because it demonstrated the challenge of establishing a public transport system in cities without an existing bus-service ecosystem. Being smaller cities, they have traditionally lacked structured public transport. About 80 percent of the passengers are expected to shift to electric buses for the first time in those cities,” said officials privy to the project.