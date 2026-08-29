Delhi tightens fire safety rules, mandates new standards for buildings

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has made a range of fire-prevention and fire-safety measures mandatory for buildings in the national capital, including minimum emergency access route for fire engines, fire detection and alarm systems, sprinklers, emergency power and firefighting water storage.

Minimum fire-safety requirements will depend on the height and occupancy classification of a building, as prescribed in the Building Bye-Laws. For instance, the rules require a minimum six-metre right of way up to the premises for fire engines to ensure access for firefighting vehicles during emergencies.

Buildings, wherever applicable, will have to provide fire extinguishers, first-aid hose reels, automatic fire detection and alarm systems, Manually Operated Electronic Fire Alarm, public address and/or voice evacuation systems and automatic sprinklers.

Fire-check doors and/or pressurisation systems are required to protect exits, along with fire and smoke barriers, fire-stopping measures and smoke-management systems.

Internal firefighting arrangements will include wet risers and/or down-comers, yard hydrants or ring mains, and a fire pump house with pumping arrangements and protected access for firefighters.

Buildings will also need captive water storage for firefighting, exit signage, floor numbering and reflective tape markings in corridors leading to exits.

Fire towers and fire lifts will be required wherever applicable. Emergency power must be provided for fire and life-safety systems, including fire pumps, pressurisation and smoke-venting systems, exit signage and emergency lighting, fire alarm systems, emergency public-address systems.

Delhi Fire Service Act

The provisions have been notified through the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, framed under Section 63 of the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007. The amended rules will come into force from the date DDA notifies the amended Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL), 2016, under the Delhi Development Act, 1957.