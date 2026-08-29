Five of 16 people reportedly missing from Assam following Nepal flash floods confirmed safe

GUWAHATI: Five of 16 people from Assam reported missing after the devastating flash flood in Nepal are safe, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The ASDMA on Saturday released the names of all 16 people from the state.

The five “confirmed safe” were Pankaj Barman, Samar Bezbarua (both from Nalbari district), Shiva Marak, Sarbison Marak and Elipson Sangma (all from West Karbi Anglong district).

Retired Gauhati University physics teacher Dipali Sarkar, her husband Manash Ghosh, and Dr Tirtha Chaliha of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital were among those reported missing. Dipali and her husband were part of a 32-member group that left for Kailash-Mansarovar in Tibet.

The eight others reported missing were Rhituopurno Brahma, Montri Basumatary, Soneswar Narzary, Rahul Daimary, Shatadal Nath, Pankaj Naug, Arun Mahanta and Birson Sangma.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government had been in touch with the families of the missing persons and coordinating with agencies to ensure their safety and the earliest possible return home.

“Efforts are underway to establish a connection with them and safely rescue them,” he said.