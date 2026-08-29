Goa police hunt for suspects who fired at casino director; Cong flags law and order concerns

Goa Police have launched a search for two unidentified men who allegedly opened fire at the director of a casino group outside a five-star hotel in Porvorim, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The shooting, which took place on Friday night just metres from the local police station, has sparked criticism from the Opposition Congress, which has raised concerns over the state’s law and order situation.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Harishchandra Naik told PTI that the two men fired three rounds at Srinivas Nayak, director of Majestic Pride Hotels and Resorts, at around 8.45 pm.

Nayak was sitting in his car with his bodyguards when the assailants opened fire. He escaped unhurt, while his security personnel returned fire, forcing the attackers to flee.

CCTV footage from the area, which has since been made public, showed the two men waiting near the hotel gate before firing at Nayak’s vehicle.

Police have launched a massive manhunt to trace and apprehend the suspects.