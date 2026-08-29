Himachal prepared to tackle possible Glacial Lake Outburst Floods: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has expressed concern over the devastation caused by recent flash floods in the Nepal-Tibet region, warning that climate change and global warming pose major challenges to the world.

"It is a very tragic incident and has become a challenge for the entire world. Climate change and global warming are major issues for all of us. We pray to God that such an incident does not happen again," Gupta told PTI Videos here.

“Our concern is that such an incident should not occur anywhere in the Himalayan range. Our Disaster Management Department has been prepared for such situations,” Gupta said.

His remarks came in response to a recent joint report by IIT Ropar and the University of Technology Sydney, which warned of the threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in Himachal Pradesh. Gupta said the possibility of such disasters occurring in the Himalayan region was a matter of serious concern.

He also stressed the need to support families affected by the floods and welcomed the prompt assistance extended by the Government of India.