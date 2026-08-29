Himachal’s key Chandigarh-Shimla highway on landslide edge, study warns

One of the most landslide-prone road corridors in Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh-Shimla highway (NH-5) witnesses landslides every year during the monsoon season.

The phenomenon of frequent landslides along this crucial highway was mapped by geologists along the 45-kilometre Solan-Shimla stretch, and the results were astonishing: nearly 60 per cent of this stretch falls under the moderate to very high susceptibility categories. The area predominantly falls under seismic Zone IV, making it susceptible to earthquake-related hazards, including landslides.

The highway connects Shimla with Chandigarh. Earlier a single-lane road, it has been widened into a four-lane dual carriageway and serves as a crucial supply route for food, fuel and other essential commodities to Kinnaur and remote border areas.

A study published by Springer Nature on August 24 and conducted by researchers from Kurukshetra University, Banaras Hindu University, Netaji Subhash University of Technology, New Delhi, and NIIT University, Neemrana, states: “Human-induced activities, particularly road widening in the study region, hasten slope failure conditions due to geo-scientifically poorly assessed slopes and toe removal, which disturb the natural equilibrium of slopes and reduce their stability.”

Some 48 landslides along the stretch were mapped in the study. Landslide susceptibility mapping conducted by geologists along the Solan-Shimla highway highlighted the region’s vulnerability to slope failures. It found that 12.83 per cent of the study area falls under the very high susceptibility category, while 21.97 per cent is highly susceptible and 26.58 per cent is moderately susceptible. Around 24 per cent of the stretch falls under the low susceptibility category and 14.57 per cent under the very low susceptibility category.

The study noted that the Himalayan region has been witnessing a higher frequency of landslides compared with other mountain regions and attributed the vulnerability to the region’s high relative relief, steep slopes, unstable geological structures and immature topography, with heavy monsoon precipitation acting as a major triggering factor.