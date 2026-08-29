India’s ‘oldest tigress’ Mehak completes 23 years

JAIPUR: Mehak, the star attraction of Abheda Biological Park in Kota, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Friday, with forest officials claiming that she is the oldest surviving tigress in the country. Popularly known as the “queen” of the biological park, Mehak has lived well beyond the average lifespan of tigers kept in captivity, which wildlife officials estimate at around 10 to 15 years.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Pankaj Kumar Meena said Mehak had recently developed minor health problems following a change in the weather. Her diet was subsequently modified. “She is completely healthy now. She moves around comfortably, and a team of veterinarians regularly monitors her health and provides treatment whenever required,” he said.

Mehak was born at the Jaipur Zoo and was first shifted to the Kota Zoo in March 2012. She was sent back to Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur in 2019 before being brought to Abheda Biological Park on March 1, 2023.

She arrived in Kota with male tiger Nahar, and the pair quickly became the park’s main attraction. Nahar died in August 2024 at the age of nearly 18, leaving Mehak as the only tiger at the park.

Despite her age, Mehak regularly walks around her nearly 4,000-square-metre enclosure, helping maintain her mobility and muscle strength. She is also given a specially monitored diet and remains under close observation.