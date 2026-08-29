J&K tribal girl rape-death case: Kishtwar district hospital nurse arrested

A nurse in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old tribal girl by a school teacher last week, bringing the total number of people detained in the case to six, an official said on Saturday.

Sonika, a nurse at Kishtwar district hospital, was apprehended on Friday following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a police spokesperson stated.

The minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted repeatedly by her school teacher over several months, resulting in her pregnancy.