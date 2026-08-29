Killer of Delhi model arrested after gunfight

NEW DELHI: A day after a 21-year-old woman, identified as Muskan, was allegedly stabbed to death while home alone in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police nabbed the accused man after an exchange of fire late on Thursday night.

Police got a tip-off around 10.55 pm on Thursday about the presence of the accused, Aqib alias Imran (26), in Raghubir Nagar’s nala road. Jumping into action, a team of cops rushed to the spot and laid a strategic cordon, DCP (west) Hareshwar Swami stated.

Around 11.15 pm, they spotted the accused near the sub-registrar office in Rajouri Garden’s nala road. When asked to surrender, the accused took out a pistol and opened fire at the police personnel.

Despite repeated warnings, he continued firing at the cops, prompting them to return fire. Head Constable Jitender fired a warning shot in the air, but Imran did not relent. Jitender and another head constable, Nand Kishore, subsequently fired three rounds each aimed at his legs, police said.

A separate FIR has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act in connection with the firing incident.