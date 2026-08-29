More than 4% dip in passenger traffic at airports across India in July: Data

NEW DELHI: The overall number of flyers, both domestic and international, across the country has gone down by over 4.5% in July 2026 compared to the same period last year, states the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Freight traffic though has shot up by nearly 11%

AAI on Friday made public the Air Traffic Report for July. A total of 2.43 crore people travelled within India in July this year as compared to 2.55 crore passengers in July 2025. This marks a dip in patronage by 4.7% across India. Delhi is the only airport among the major airports to have shown positive domestic growth.

The international dip is also somewhat similar, with respect to the percentage. A total of 63.3 lakh flyers travelled abroad last month when compared to 66.3 lakh flyers, marking a decline by about 4.6%. The data for the ongoing financial year from April to July 2026 shows a decrease of 1.6% in passengers, from 10.48 crore flyers now, when compared to 10.64 from April to July 2025.

Only Bengaluru (a 5.5% increase), Delhi (4%), Hyderabad (0.4%), Mangaluru (8.5%), and Nasik have shown an increase in passenger traffic in July, out of the 52 airports which have international operations in the country. The rest of the airports have recorded a reduced patronage, with a substantial decrease over the previous year, recorded by Madurai, Surat, Tiruchirappalli, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Jaipur and Nagpur airports.