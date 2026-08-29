Nepal disaster raises alarm over mega projects in fragile Himachal Himalayas

CHANDIGARH: After the Nepal disaster, apprehensions have grown among locals in Lahaul, Kullu-Manali and Mandi over multiple mega projects proposed in the region, including the Rs 2,356 crore Chenab-Beas River Link Project, the proposed 20,000 MW solar power transmission line and the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Manali-Leh broad gauge railway line.

Public representatives and residents are warning that these projects could have serious environmental, geological and socio-economic consequences in an already fragile Himalayan region. They are calling for fresh safety assessments and a comprehensive review of the environmental implications.

The Chenab-Beas River Link Project envisages diverting water from the Chandra River into the Beas through an approximately 8.7-km tunnel beneath the Pir Panjal range in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The project has gained significance after the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was put in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Public representatives are now warning that diverting water into the Beas basin could heighten flood risks and have environmental, geological and socio-economic consequences in the region.

Questions are also being raised about the proposed Rs 21,000 crore, 20,000 MW solar power transmission line from the cold desert plateaus of Pang and Nyoma in Ladakh to the national grid at Kaithal in Haryana, around 1,000 km away. Massive towers will have to be built, requiring enormous land parcels in an already constrained geography.

Amid mounting concerns over floods, extreme weather events, landslides and the vulnerability of Himalayan terrain, residents are demanding a comprehensive safety and environmental review of the project, which is reportedly aimed at generating around 4,000 MW of electricity, before any construction begins.