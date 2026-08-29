Nepal flash floods: Three bodies recovered from river in UP's Kushinagar

Three bodies were recovered from the Gandak river in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district after apparently drifting into Indian territory from Nepal amid devastating floods in the neighbouring country, officials said on Saturday.

The bodies were spotted near barrage pier number 3 in the Madanpur-Sukrauli area of Khadda on Friday. Police and administrative officials reached the site and launched efforts to establish the identities of the deceased.

Khadda SHO Sandeep Singh said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) monitoring teams spotted the bodies floating in the river and subsequently retrieved them.

The information about the recovered bodies had been shared with authorities in the neighbouring districts of Nepal to help establish their identities.

The bodies could not be identified immediately.

Several other items, including vehicles, household goods, gas cylinders, drums, furniture, logs and other debris, have also been seen floating in the Gandak and washing up along its banks, officials said.