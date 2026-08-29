Nepal floods: Kharge urges Centre to ensure safe return of stranded Indians

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen ongoing rescue and evacuation operations for Indian citizens stranded in flood-affected areas of Nepal and ensure their safe and swift return to India.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kharge also called on the Centre to extend comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Nepal in coordination with the Nepalese government, as the Himalayan nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of devastating flash floods.

Kharge expressed deep concern over the scale of destruction caused by the floods, which have resulted in significant loss of life and extensive damage to property and infrastructure. Referring to recent media reports, he said the disaster had claimed more than 500 lives, while close to 1,000 people were reported missing.

Thousands of affected residents, he said, were facing an urgent shortage of food, medicines, shelter and other basic necessities.

Kharge specifically highlighted the plight of Indian nationals and people of Indian origin who remain stranded or cannot be contacted in different parts of Nepal. Referring to information released by the Ministry of External Affairs, he said approximately 320 Indian nationals were still unreachable.

The Congress chief called for immediate directions to relevant authorities to intensify search, rescue and evacuation operations and make arrangements for the stranded Indians to return home at the earliest.