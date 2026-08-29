NMC asks foreign medical students to apply for eligibility certificates

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has invited candidates to apply online for an eligibility certificate for the upcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Screening Test in order to appear for the exam.

The application portal will open on September 1, 2026 from 10 am.

Candidates can check the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in to obtain the eligibility certificate.

The last date to apply for the eligibility certificate is September 30, 2026 till 6 pm, the notice issued on August 28 said.

The public notice has come in view of the fact that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences may schedule the FMGE Screening Test in the coming months.

For that, the candidates must possess the eligibility certificate issued by the NMC to apply for the screening test.

It is also informed that the applicants can make enquiries about status of the Eligibility application at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in and eligibility@nmc.org.in

However while making such enquiries, all the candidates are requested to invariably provide their file tracking number, which was generated while submitting the application to NMC for issuance of eligibility certificate.

“It may please be noted that no response would be sent to the candidate in the absence of a file tracking number,” it said.

“Accordingly, all candidates are requested to submit an application after doing due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submitting the application. Candidates who have already submitted an application for issuance of the eligibility certificate to NMC in the past, need not apply again,” it added.