Over 2.73 lakh candidates to appear for NEET-PG tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Over 2.73 lakh medical graduates will appear for NEET-PG 2026 on Sunday, with the examination scheduled across 1,300 centres in 340 cities, even as authorities said they have put in place a robust multi-layered security setup to smoothly conduct the medical entrance test.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has registered a total of 2,73,183 candidates for this year’s examination, an increase of more than 12.5 percent over the previous year.

The test will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm through a Computer Based Examination (CBT) mode.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 examination will determine eligibility for admission to advanced medical courses, including MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery), offered by government and private medical colleges.