Patna Diary | Newly elected MLA Prashant Kishor meets chief secretary

Despite being the only newly elected MLA, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor met state Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit to discuss a range of issues concerning Patna, including traffic management, beggary, street children and alleged illegal collections by police from roadside vendors and people occupying public spaces. Kishor said the meeting was a follow-up to an earlier discussion with DGP Vinay Kumar. Besides police-related issues, the meeting discussed matters concerning other departments. Bankipur MLA said that traffic management in Patna was among the key issues discussed and agreed upon during the meeting.
Nishant’s party wants him in Nitish’s shoes
Demands for state Health Minister Nishant Kumar, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar, to take over the leadership of the state are gaining momentum within JD(U) raising the leadership issue. The demand to hand over the state’s leadership to Nishant was raised unanimously by party workers and office-bearers at an important meeting of JD(U)’s Sitamarhi district unit. Party leaders claimed that people across Bihar increasingly see Nishant as a leader who can shape the state’s future. Senior JD(U) leader and MP Devesh Chandra Thakur recently said he hoped Nishant would “follow in the footsteps of his father”.
Hundreds of girl students tie rakhi to Khan sir
Khan Sir’s wrist was barely visible under a colourful heap of rakhis as hundreds of his female students gathered to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their teacher, turning the annual ritual into an expression of a bond that goes beyond the classroom. Students arrived in large numbers to tie rakhis on Khan Sir, some carefully tying the sacred thread while others fed him sweets and exchanged greetings. Khan Sir, in turn, welcomed his students with the warmth of a brother, joining in the celebrations. By the end of the event, his wrist was adorned with hundreds of rakhis—a reminder of the affection and connection he shares with his students.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com