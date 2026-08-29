Patna Diary | Newly elected MLA Prashant Kishor meets chief secretary

Hundreds of girl students tie rakhi to Khan sir

Khan Sir’s wrist was barely visible under a colourful heap of rakhis as hundreds of his female students gathered to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their teacher, turning the annual ritual into an expression of a bond that goes beyond the classroom. Students arrived in large numbers to tie rakhis on Khan Sir, some carefully tying the sacred thread while others fed him sweets and exchanged greetings. Khan Sir, in turn, welcomed his students with the warmth of a brother, joining in the celebrations. By the end of the event, his wrist was adorned with hundreds of rakhis—a reminder of the affection and connection he shares with his students.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com