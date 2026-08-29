PM Modi arrives in Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday for a two-day official visit. He was received at the airport by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who welcomed him warmly. The two leaders are scheduled to hold delegation-level talks aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan. Following his arrival, he posted on X that he was grateful to President Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome and described his visit as a reflection of the depth and growing momentum of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Soon after arriving in Tashkent, Modi visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park and paid tribute at the Independence Monument by laying a wreath. President Mirziyoyev accompanied him to the monument, which was established to mark the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence and represents the country’s ideals of freedom and national progress.