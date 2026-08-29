Puducherry CM Rangasamy seeks Jaishankar’s intervention to trace three pilgrims missing in Nepal floods

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has sought the intervention of Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to trace three persons from Puducherry who are reportedly missing in Nepal following the devastating floods.

In a letter to Jaishankar on Saturday, Rangasamy said the three persons were part of a 57-member pilgrimage group that had travelled from Tamil Nadu to Nepal.

The missing persons have been identified as Ananda Sundari, Vaishnevy Ramassamy and Geetha Ramaswamy. Their last known location was Syaburbesi, near the Nepal-China border, at around 9.30 p.m. on August 25, according to the Chief Minister.

Expressing concern over their safety, Rangasamy requested the Union Minister to take immediate steps to locate the three pilgrims and ascertain their safety and security.

He also urged the External Affairs Ministry to make necessary arrangements for their safe return to Puducherry from Nepal once they are traced.

The Chief Minister said the Puducherry government was anxiously awaiting information about the three persons and sought the Centre’s assistance in coordinating the search and rescue efforts.

The pilgrims had travelled through Super Yatra Agencies, Kumbakonam, as part of the group.

While intimating the members in the Legislative Assembly, he said that the Resident Commissioner in Delhi is following up on the matter.