Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur dies almost two months after assault

Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur has died at a government hospital in Chandigarh, nearly two months after she was allegedly assaulted and set on fire, police said on Saturday.
Kaur, 28, died during treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on August 26, police said.
According to a complaint filed by her mother, Kaur was allegedly kidnapped by two acquaintances, Shubhi and Pinda, on July 3 after they called her to a spot near a liquor shop in Sector 34, Chandigarh.
She was allegedly taken to Morinda in Punjab, where she was assaulted, tied to a tree and set on fire, the complaint alleged.
Kaur’s friend reportedly reached the spot, used a blanket to extinguish the flames and rushed her to a hospital in Morinda. She was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Mohali before being admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.
The victim’s mother alleged that Kaur regained consciousness on August 5 and that she had informed Kharar police in Mohali to record her daughter’s statement. However, police did not arrive, she alleged.
Police have rejected the allegation, saying they extended full cooperation to the family.
A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 140(1) (kidnapping), among other provisions, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.
Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (South) Gurjeet Kaur said the investigation was underway and efforts were being made to trace the alleged assailants.
Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify those responsible, while also investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping.
The motive behind the killing has not yet been established.
Kaur had around 1.46 lakh followers on Instagram and regularly posted videos featuring Punjabi and Haryanvi songs.
(With inputs from PTI)