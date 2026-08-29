Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur dies almost two months after assault

Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur has died at a government hospital in Chandigarh, nearly two months after she was allegedly assaulted and set on fire, police said on Saturday.

Kaur, 28, died during treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on August 26, police said.

According to a complaint filed by her mother, Kaur was allegedly kidnapped by two acquaintances, Shubhi and Pinda, on July 3 after they called her to a spot near a liquor shop in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

She was allegedly taken to Morinda in Punjab, where she was assaulted, tied to a tree and set on fire, the complaint alleged.

Kaur’s friend reportedly reached the spot, used a blanket to extinguish the flames and rushed her to a hospital in Morinda. She was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Mohali before being admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.