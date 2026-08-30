10-year-old girl assaulted, molested on Raksha Bandhan in Himachal's Sirmaur district

A minor girl was allegedly molested and assaulted by an unidentified man in the Paonta Sahib area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Raksha Bandhan, police said. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the accused, who remains absconding.

Following a complaint from the minor's mother, a case has been opened under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the girl's mother went to Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand for some work on the evening of Raksha Bandhan. When she returned home around 7 pm, she found that neither her daughter nor her son was at home.

Her son returned alone at approximately 10 pm. When asked about his sister, he stated that she had been with him but had suddenly disappeared.

The family then began searching for the girl.