Amid spares crunch, IAF turns to 3D printers, digital twins and 930 Indian firms

NEW DELHI: Faced with a spares crunch for a fleet that is largely of foreign origin, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is leaning on in-house 3D printers, digital twin technology and a network of 930 Indian firms to keep its jets flying.

The push has yielded around 62,300 indigenised aircraft spares so far, saving the exchequer Rs 582 crore in foreign exchange over the last five years and cutting the force's reliance on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEM), it is learnt.

Those locally made items now cover 97 percent of the spares that operational units draw most frequently, and 93 percent of the mandatory spares required for the overhaul of decentralised fleets, sources in the defence establishment said.

The crunch is not only a consequence of the war in Ukraine. A large part of the IAF's inventory is of Soviet and Russian vintage and for several of these legacy platforms the original production lines shut down years ago. Spares for them are no longer manufactured anywhere, leaving the force to either extend the service life of what it has or make the part itself.