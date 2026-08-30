Bhopal Diary | MP Police has new intelligence chief

The 1998-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and current state director of Sports-Youth Welfare, Anshuman Yadav, has been appointed as the new intelligence chief of MP police. Yadav will take over the charge of ADG (Intelligence) from 1995-batch IPS officer A Sai Manohar, who retires on August 31 after a 17 months stint as state police’s intelligence head. Regarded as a simple, straightforward and reticent official, the 57-year-old Yadav has served as SSP-Indore and IG-Gwalior, besides IG-CRPF in the past. Hailing from western Uttar Pradesh, he was the frontrunner for the ADG (Intelligence and Cyber Crime) post.

Political parties react to sugar price rise

Senior politicians from the BJP and Congress reacted contrastingly to the sugar price hike. In Indore, senior cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya justified it, saying that consuming less sugar would boost health. “90% of people, including me, don’t like consuming sugar-based food, even half of the journalists avoid it. For those aged above 40 years, sugar consumption isn’t good for health, so it’s good if sugar has become costly,” Vijayvargiya said in his home city Indore. In the state capital Bhopal, meanwhile, former minister and ex-Congress MLA PC Sharma gifted packets of sugar to women who came to tie Rakhis on his wrists on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.