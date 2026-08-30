BJP to launch month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in Chhattisgarh from September 17

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh BJP will launch a month-long campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 continuous years in public office and governance.

The campaign is part of a nationwide political and social outreach programme aimed at taking the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' to every household. The state-wide rollout was finalised at a BJP workshop held at the party headquarters in Raipur.

BJP National Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar said party workers would ensure that every household at every polling booth lights a ceremonial lamp as a mark of gratitude for Modi's 25 years in public office and takes a pledge to build a developed India by 2047.

A major part of the campaign will focus on youth and school children under the theme "Dreams of 25 Crore Children for India." Drawing, painting and speech competitions will be held in government and private schools across the country.

Students will be encouraged to share their views on the Modi government's governance and present their vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

The campaign also includes 25 public service activities, including cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, environmental initiatives and health camps. Party workers and citizens will be encouraged to take up at least one activity during the month.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the campaign reflects Prime Minister Modi's long association with Chhattisgarh.

"This campaign is not merely a symbolic event; it is a nationwide mass movement rooted in service, dedication, and nation-building,” he said.

The state-level coordination meeting was attended by BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Pawan Sai, Campaign State Convenor Yashwant Jain, Regional General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Jamwal, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, ministers, MPs, MLAs, district presidents and senior party leaders.