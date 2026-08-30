CM Soren skips Jharkhand tribal unity rally, backs fight against delimitation

RANCHI: The political battle over the proposed delimitation exercise intensified in Jharkhand as the Congress led a major tribal mobilisation at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who had been invited as the chief guest, skipped the rally.

A massive ‘Adivasi Ekta Mahajutan’ (Tribal Unity Rally) was held at Morabadi Maidan in Ranchi on Sunday, drawing thousands of members of the tribal community from across Jharkhand.

Soren, however, backed the rally’s central demand against delimitation, which emerged as a major concern, with tribal leaders apprehending that any future exercise based solely on population could adversely affect the community’s political representation in Jharkhand.

The tribal gathering passed five key resolutions, including opposition to delimitation and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act (MMDR).

In a message read out by MLA Vikas Munda, Soren pledged solidarity with the tribal community in opposing any move that could reduce the number of Scheduled Tribe-reserved seats.

The chief minister also recalled the 2007 delimitation exercise, saying tribal unity had then helped stop the process and stressing that a similar show of unity would be required again to protect tribal political representation.

Although Soren was absent from the stage, his message delivered at the rally carried a clear political signal. The chief minister backed the demand that tribal representation should not be reduced during delimitation and called for continued unity among tribal communities.