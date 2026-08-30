CM Soren skips Jharkhand tribal unity rally, backs fight against delimitation

RANCHI: The political battle over the proposed delimitation exercise intensified in Jharkhand as the Congress led a major tribal mobilisation at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who had been invited as the chief guest, skipped the rally.
A massive ‘Adivasi Ekta Mahajutan’ (Tribal Unity Rally) was held at Morabadi Maidan in Ranchi on Sunday, drawing thousands of members of the tribal community from across Jharkhand.
Soren, however, backed the rally’s central demand against delimitation, which emerged as a major concern, with tribal leaders apprehending that any future exercise based solely on population could adversely affect the community’s political representation in Jharkhand.
The tribal gathering passed five key resolutions, including opposition to delimitation and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act (MMDR).
In a message read out by MLA Vikas Munda, Soren pledged solidarity with the tribal community in opposing any move that could reduce the number of Scheduled Tribe-reserved seats.
The chief minister also recalled the 2007 delimitation exercise, saying tribal unity had then helped stop the process and stressing that a similar show of unity would be required again to protect tribal political representation.
Although Soren was absent from the stage, his message delivered at the rally carried a clear political signal. The chief minister backed the demand that tribal representation should not be reduced during delimitation and called for continued unity among tribal communities.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was not present at the rally, also sent a message that was read out before the gathering. He expressed solidarity with tribal communities and stressed the need to protect their rights, identity and dignity.
Addressing the rally, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said, “Due to mining, setting up industries, large projects or building big dams, the tribals saw the highest displacements at 70 per cent. Thirteen per cent of our population has decreased.”
“Tribal land is being snatched. Now, the BJP and RSS are conspiring to silence the tribals by reducing their seats in the name of delimitation. But they will never succeed in this land of Birsa Munda,” said Bhagat. Adivasi seats will not decrease; their voice will not be suppressed, he added.
Former minister Bandhu Tirkey argued that population should not be the sole criterion for delimitation. “Today, we must pledge to fight the proposed delimitation. This state was created for tribals and we will not tolerate any attempt at snatching tribal rights,” said Tirkey.
Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Congress of perpetuating injustice against tribals and failing to honour its promises. BJP leaders said that despite 79 years of Independence, the socio-economic condition of the tribal community had not improved as expected, alleging that the Congress had used tribals for political gains over the years.