Congress accuses BJP-RSS of plot to cut tribal seats through delimitation

The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to weaken tribal political representation by reducing the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes through delimitation, and said it would oppose any such exercise based on the 2007-08 delimitation report.

Addressing the ‘Adivasi Ekta Mahajutan Rally’ at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju said the party would stand with tribal communities in protecting their political representation and rights over land, water and forests.

“The BJP tells adivasis that they are forest dwellers, but our leader Rahul Gandhi has clearly said that you are moolvasis and have full rights over water, forests and land,” Raju said.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had asked him to convey to the gathering that the proposed delimitation was a “BJP conspiracy” intended to reduce tribal representation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

All India Adivasi Congress chairman Vikrant Bhuria said the Congress was protesting against any attempt to reduce tribal representation through delimitation.

“The BJP is trying to reduce our seats of representation during delimitation. We have come here to protest against that,” Bhuria said.

He said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called for delimitation to be postponed by another 25 years so that tribal representation could reflect future population patterns and reservation requirements.

“As many seats as we have, that much will be our strength. They are going to reduce our power to contest elections,” Bhuria claimed.