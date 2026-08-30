Congress to launch 'Cheeni Satyagraha' against sugar price rise in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Congress in Chhattisgarh has announced a state-wide agitation, 'Cheeni Satyagraha', to protest rising inflation and the sharp increase in sugar prices.

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Deepak Baij compared the campaign to Mahatma Gandhi's Salt March, saying the party would stand with the people against rising prices.

Baij alleged that the government knew about the expected increase in sugar prices three to four months in advance but failed to take timely steps to prevent it. He claimed the government collected nearly Rs 36,000 crore from people through inflation.

The Congress leader said large-scale diversion of sugarcane for ethanol production had reduced domestic sugar supply and pushed up retail prices. He also alleged that ethanol-blended fuel was causing mechanical problems in vehicles.

Baij also opposed the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Chhattisgarh, calling it a threat to the customs, rights and autonomy of tribal communities.

He said the Congress would not compromise on the constitutional safeguards and welfare of tribal communities.

The party said preparations were in the final stages for the launch of the 'Cheeni Satyagraha' across Chhattisgarh in the coming days.