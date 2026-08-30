Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly | A week to remember for doubles pair

They had been knocking on the doors of greatness. There have been times when they came within sniffing distance but faltered. Not this time. Not at home where the atmosphere resembled that of a festival. The stadium reverberated with their names. And so it was when the two friends secured India a women’s doubles medal after 15 years. Things were different early this year. Injury struck one player and the duo suffered. What is remarkable is that though they are of different temperaments, they compliment each other on court.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have been plying their trade together for a while and the medal was a culmination of their hard work. Soon after reaching the promised land, the duo was a bundle of emotions as they tried to savour the moment. After all, it was a World Championship bronze medal that they had won. After months of travails, it was a cathartic experience for the women’s doubles pair.

Chinese pair Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shuxian, ranked higher, were primed to beat the Indians. But not on that day. Treesa and Gayatri —both 23—played like their lives depended on the match. Once they found their range, they were simply unstoppable, prevailing 16-21, 21-15, 21-13 after 80 minutes of absorbing battle.