Gen Z outreach: 45 BJP leaders from poll-bound states meet to woo youth

NEW DELHI: Amid a series of outreach initiatives aimed at winning over Gen Z, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday chaired another meeting with senior party leaders to discuss strategies targeting the youth, who constitute a significant proportion of the electorate.

Nabin, also the youngest BJP chief, led discussions on the proposed roadmap to better understand the mindset of the youth, identify the challenges confronting them and explore potential solutions. The renewed emphasis on building trust among GenNext and Gen Z comes in the wake of protests involving young people.

According to party sources, nearly 45 leaders from key states, including poll-bound UP, Punjab and Gujarat, were invited to the meeting. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, several MPs, and former ministers also attended. “Those who attended the meeting carry a strong appeal and influence among the youth,” said a senior party functionary.

Among others who attended the meeting include former Union minister Anurag Thakur, Union minister Kamlesh Paswan, actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, general secretary Harish Dwivedi, Tejasvi Surya, and Raju Bista. Newly appointed BJP Yuva Morcha president Hemang Joshi, Poonam Mahajan and former Union minister and newly appointed BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani participated in the meeting. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma also took part in the deliberations.