Himachal Pradesh rains: 64 roads closed, 225 transformers disrupted as fresh showers lash state

A total of 64 roads were closed to vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh, while 225 power transformers and nine water supply schemes were disrupted as rains continued to lash parts of the state on Sunday morning.

According to the state emergency operations centre, Mandi reported the highest number of road closures at 24, followed by Kullu with 16. Kangra and Sirmaur recorded seven closures each, while four roads were closed in Una, three in Shimla, two in Chamba and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

The Shimla meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh from August 31 to September 3.