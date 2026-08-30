India sends 68.5 tonnes relief material, rescue teams to flood-hit Nepal

India has sent 68.5 tonnes of relief material, specialised technical teams and equipment to Nepal as the country steps up search and rescue operations following devastating flash floods that swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors earlier this week.
A fourth Indian flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
The consignment included a specialised tunnel technical team and equipment for search and rescue operations, forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief supplies such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.
An 11-member Indian technical team comprising doctors, paramedics and tunnel engineers had reached Kathmandu on Friday and conducted an on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the flood-hit Trishuli area of Nuwakot district on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.
The team also carried out an aerial survey of the Chilime and Langtang areas before beginning rescue-related work around the tunnel sites, according to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
An 82-member joint security team comprising personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police has been clearing debris since Friday night in an effort to reach people believed to be trapped inside the tunnels.
Nepal has sought foreign assistance for DNA testing, forensic work and other specialised operations following the disaster. India has accordingly deployed forensic experts and equipment for DNA analysis as part of its assistance.
India has also sent equipment for Bailey bridges to help restore transport links cut off by the floods. Sixteen trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot single-lane modular steel bridge have reached Nepal, the Indian Embassy said.
“Equipment for installation of seven more Bailey bridges will be supplied soon. Technical teams for their installation are expected to arrive shortly,” the embassy said.
Nepal has sought assistance from both India and China for the construction of 42 Bailey bridges in flood-affected areas. The portable bridges can be assembled relatively quickly and do not require heavy machinery or specialised tools.
According to the Nepal Army, security forces have so far rescued 191 workers from tunnels at various hydropower projects across the country. However, reports of more workers trapped inside tunnels have prompted Kathmandu to seek additional assistance from India.
Several workers are believed to be trapped in tunnels linked to the Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A hydropower projects in Rasuwa district, near the Nepal-Tibet border. Rescue operations have been hampered by mud and debris blocking tunnel entrances as well as adverse weather conditions.
The flash floods on Wednesday swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors, killing hundreds and causing extensive damage to roads, bridges, settlements and hydropower infrastructure.