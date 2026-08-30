India sends 68.5 tonnes relief material, rescue teams to flood-hit Nepal

India has sent 68.5 tonnes of relief material, specialised technical teams and equipment to Nepal as the country steps up search and rescue operations following devastating flash floods that swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors earlier this week.

A fourth Indian flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The consignment included a specialised tunnel technical team and equipment for search and rescue operations, forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief supplies such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.